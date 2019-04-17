SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar 04/19-04/21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Floridian rapper, singer and songwriter Jake Miller is coming back to his hometown! Miller will be performing at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Friday starting at 7:30 pm. He’s on his “Wait For You” tour which is his first major song he’s released in five years. For tickets and more information head to ticketmaster.com.

On Friday, Leon Bridges plays the Fillmore Miami Beach. Bridges is a soul singer and songwriter, and a multi-instrumentalist. He’s an up and coming star with an incredibly smooth voice. His tour is in support of his new album “Good Thing” and the set-list figures to include some of his biggest hits, like “Comin’ Home,” “Smooth Sailin’” and “Better Man.”