Cheap Seats: A Look at UM’s New Quarterback

Canes fans, the team is hard at work at spring practice preparing for the 2019 season. And the biggest question is at quarterback. If you haven’t heard, UM added a QB this offseason as Tate Martell transferred from Ohio State. It looks like he has the inside track on the Canes starting QB job, so here’s what you need to know.

Last season at Ohio State, Martell didn’t play much, but completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. Martell, who played high school ball in Las Vegas and threw for over 55-hundred yards while putting up 94 total touchdowns, is considered to be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and is known for his leadership, confidence and swagger.

He’s only 5’11” but quarterback height doesn’t seem to be that big of a deal anymore. Martell is a good shot to be under center this season.