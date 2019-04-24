Get Inside South Florida: Puerto Rico Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The non profit organization, Foundation for Puerto Rico has some impressive programs that help small businesses and tourism after Hurricane Maria.

"Foundation for Puerto Rico is a non-profit organization that has been working in Puerto Rico since 2011, but after Hurricane Maria we've been working more on projects of disaster recovery and relief," said Annie Mayol, COO of Foundation for Puerto Rico.

Their COO Annie Mayol says the foundation promotes opportunities for social and economic development in Puerto Rico.

"One of the reasons I'm here in Florida is because I was invited by Expedia to participate in the Caribbean Tourism Summit where leaders from the Caribbean are coming together to talk about how to create the infrastructure and the branding so people come to the Caribbean," said Mayol.

If you want to make a difference and donate or for more information head to foundationforpuertorico.org.