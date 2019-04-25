Super Teachers: Mr. Angel Marchese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a melody making masterpiece inside Angel Marchese’s varsity chorus class at Robert Morgan Education Center. And it all starts with a very dynamic warmup session.

"So the kids start class with some physical and vocal warmups to allow the kids to relax and mentally and physically prepare for the singing, and it really helps with camaraderie and team building," said Mr. Marchese.

Mr Marchese is Robert Morgan’s reigning teacher of the year. And it’s not just because he’s an expert educator. He’s also beloved as by the students and the faculty.

So give it up for Angel Marchese, a music man who’s in tune with his students. He’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7 pm.