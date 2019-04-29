Cheap Seats: Marlins Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marlins have some home games this weekend at Marlins Park, against two very good teams.

First, the Cleveland Indians come to town for a two game set, Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Indians are battling the Twins and Tigers for first place in the AL Central. Offensively, the Tribe is led by first baseman Carlos Santana who has gotten off to a scorching start and is among the league leaders in batting average and hits, and the Indians are among the top five teams in the American League in staff ERA so runs will hard to come by against them.

Over the weekend, the Atlanta Braves head to Miami for a three game set, Friday through Sunday. The Braves are currently third in the NL in team batting average. Saturday’s game is a 6:10 pm start and is tote bag night and on Sunday, it’s a 1:10 pm game where the first 5,000 fans 14 and under get a pair of batting gloves.