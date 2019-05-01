THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: A Prom to Remember

Posted 1:01 pm, May 1, 2019

On Saturday, May 10th the Ritz Carlton in Ft. Lauderdale will host 200 very excited, and very special kids, and give them a prom to remember.

"A Prom to Remember is an amazing organization. What we do is create proms for kids who are battling cancer," said Barbara Hoard, Executive Director.

This is “A Prom To Remember’s” 10th year in South Florida, serving children affected by cancer in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties. And every year the prom’s theme is different. This year, it’s going to be one wild party.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.

 

