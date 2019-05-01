SoFlo Scene: 05/04-05/05 Weekend Events Calendar

If you need something to do this weekend, here’s our events calendar.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo— the right way! Head to Wynwood Marketplace on Saturday for a big fiesta! They’ll have food trucks, live music and special treats— like of course-- tacos and tequila! The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event head to our website— sflcw.com
And on Saturday night, you can attend a great event for a very worthy cause. It’s The American Cancer Society’s annual Celebration Gala at the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach. The ACS is the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than 4 dollars billion since 1946. The event has a Kentucky Derby theme and the aim is to “Race For Research.” For more info, head to celebrationgalaFL.org
