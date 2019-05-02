Foodie Fix: Root & Bone Brings Southern Comfort Food to South Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love fried chicken & biscuits, head to Root & Bone in Miami. The concept? Farm-to-table southern comfort food.

Proud of their success with their first location on south beach, chef/partners Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth recently opened their second location of their acclaimed New York City concept in South Miami.

"My wife Janine and I opened Root & Bone about five years ago in New York, and that was our first restaurant together. We kind of just did as much farm to table with as much root vegetables, vegetables, and a lot of chicken and it took off really well," said McInnis.

Root & Bone offers an array of options that call to the chefs’ respective roots, like of course, fried chicken and biscuits.

"I was born in the panhandle of Florida and my parents had chicken farms in Alabama," said McInnis.

First up: the drunken deviled eggs.

"We've got these eggs that we have slightly pickled with beets and then we have made the almost typical mustard, capers, egg yolk mix. We are just going to garnish them with a little bit of dill and a beet chip," said McInnis.

Next up: the root "tartare".

"We are going to do a really cool vegetarian dish. So this is black garlic that I have placed in the bowl here, then we add some preserved lemon, some root carrots, some red beets, some fresh horseradish, a pinch of salt, and finally some capers. So this is our take on steak tartare, except there is no steak. Once it's mixed together we add some black garlic aioli, potato chips, yuca chips, and we top it off with some crunchy pumpkin seeds, and that is our root 'tartare'," said McInnis.

This Root & Bone is located at 5958 South Dixie Highway. For more on times and reservations call 786-785-1001.