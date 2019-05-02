Super Teachers: Ms. Susan Ortiz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Words come to life in Susan Ortiz’s 9th grade Honors English class at Piper High School, and it’s fair to say today’s lesson plan is epic.

"We are working on Homer's 'The Odyssey', and we are covering all of the parts of an epic. So, epic theme, epic setting, epic plot, epic hero, so they are working on putting those together," said Ms. Ortiz.

Ms. Ortiz makes learning fun and she really cares about her kids, and the feeling is mutual.

"What I like about Ms. Ortiz's class is that she makes it really fun. She's always making jokes with us, and she actually laughs with us. She really cares about us and what we are learning, and wants us to succeed," said Alysha Mahoney, a freshman in Ms. Ortiz's english class.

So give it up for Susan Ortiz, who puts pen to paper at Piper . She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.