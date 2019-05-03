Comic Connoisseur: Free Comic Book Day Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free Comic Book Day is an annual and nation wide event that is held on the first Saturday in May.

The comic book industry gets together to give away free comics to new and old comic book fans.

More than 2,300 local comic book stores will be celebrating free comic book day and the diverse range of titles available each year proves that there is a book for everyone.

Some this year’s free comics include "Avengers", "Justice League", "Under the moon: A CatWoman Tale", "Riverdale", "Stranger things", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and so much more!

Below you can find a local comic book store to celebrate Free Comic Book Day here in South Florida.

TATES COMICS+TOYS+MORE

4566 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

LAUDERHILL, FL, 33351

(954) 748-0181

MULTIVERSE CORPS. COMICS

14234 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI, FL, 33184

(305) 987-5302

KORKA COMICS

4708 S LE JEUNE RD

CORAL GABLES, FL, 33146

KORKA COMICS

10538 SW 8 STREET

MIAMI, FL, 33174

(786) 717-5557

KORKA COMICS

7641 PINES BLVD

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, 33024

(954) 962-3322

PAST PRESENT FUTURE COMICS & GAMES

5917 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE

DAVIE, FL, 33328

(954) 263-0654