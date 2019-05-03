Comic Connoisseur: Free Comic Book Day Preview

Free Comic Book Day is an annual and nation wide event that is held on the first Saturday in May.
The comic book industry gets together to give away free comics to new and old comic book fans.
More than 2,300 local comic book stores will be celebrating free comic book day and the diverse range of titles available each year proves that there is a book for everyone.
Some this year’s free comics include "Avengers", "Justice League", "Under the moon: A CatWoman Tale", "Riverdale", "Stranger things", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and so much more!
Below you can find a local comic book store to celebrate Free Comic Book Day here in South Florida.
TATES COMICS+TOYS+MORE
4566 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE
LAUDERHILL, FL, 33351
(954) 748-0181
MULTIVERSE CORPS. COMICS
14234 SW 8TH STREET
MIAMI, FL, 33184
(305) 987-5302
KORKA COMICS
4708 S LE JEUNE RD
CORAL GABLES, FL, 33146
KORKA COMICS
10538 SW 8 STREET
MIAMI, FL, 33174
(786) 717-5557
KORKA COMICS
7641 PINES BLVD
PEMBROKE PINES, FL, 33024
(954) 962-3322
PAST PRESENT FUTURE COMICS & GAMES
5917 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE
DAVIE, FL, 33328
(954) 263-0654