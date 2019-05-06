Cheap Seats: Marlins Schedule This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what your Miami Marlins are up to this week. They’re leaving the warm weather of South Florida and traveling north for some tough matchups. They start with a four game set in one of the greatest cities in America, Chicago.

The Cubs are red hot after starting the season slowly and are battling the Cardinals in the NL Central for first place. Chicago is 6th in the majors in team batting average, and 9th in the majors in home runs. Pitching-wise they’ve really struggled, and they’re 22nd in the big leagues in team ERA.

After that series, Miami heads to another great city, New York, to take on the Mets. The Mets are better than expected this season and they’re right there with the Phillies, competing for first place in the NL East. Statistically, the Mets are 12th in baseball in team batting average and 12th in home runs hit and their pitching staff is 13th in baseball in team ERA.