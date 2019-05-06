It’s a boy! Birth photo showing mother’s surprised reaction goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A photo showing a North Carolina mother’s surprised reaction to her newborn son has gone viral.

Winston-Salem photographer Lauren Jolly captured the moment last December while working with Nancy and Will Ray.

Jolly said the couple had waited to learn the sex of their first two babies at birth, but opted to find out early during the third pregnancy, and they were told it was a girl.

When the big moment finally arrived, Jolly said she rushed to the birth center just in time to photograph the baby’s speedy arrival.

“She delivered her baby in the tub and then carried ‘her’ over to the bed,” Jolly recalled. “About 10 minutes later, they prepared to cut baby’s cord and Nancy exclaimed, ‘What is THAT? Is this a boy baby?!'”

Jolly said Will looked closer to confirm, and fell to his knees.

“We were all in shock and couldn’t stop laughing,” Jolly said. “I’m so glad I was there to capture this moment – that’s the magic of birth photography!”

Nancy posted the image to her Instagram page where it currently has more than 6,000 likes.

“I will forever advocate for birth photography because this is one of my very favorite photos of all time. Thank you @laurenjollyphoto,” she wrote.

Jolly told WGHP that she knew it was a great story, but she never expected it to take off the way it has.