Cheap Seats: Hurricanes All-Time Baseball Team

Posted 11:19 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, May 7, 2019

In honor of the 75th season of Miami Baseball, the Hurricanes have unveiled the results of a fan vote to create the all-time UM baseball team. Here are some of the biggest stars.

Ryan Braun is the third baseman. He played for the Canes from 2003-05, was named National Freshman of the Year and was a two-time All American before being drafted in the first round by the Brewers.

Charles Johnson caught for the Canes from 1990-92 and won a World Series while playing for the Marlins. He was also a four-time Gold Glove winner.

Alex Cora is the all-time shortstop. He was a Cane from 1994-96 and was rated by Baseball America as the best collegiate defensive player heading into the draft. He now manages the Red Sox.

And Pat Burrell is the all-time DH. Pat played for UM from 1996-98. He won the Golden Spikes Award in '98 and was drafted number one overall.

