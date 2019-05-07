Inside South Florida: Rooms to Go Ft. Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rooms To Go is going outdoors, with beautiful brand new outdoor showrooms in select South Florida locations, and we went to the Rooms To Go on US-1 in Ft. Lauderdale to find out why they’ve entered this space.

"South Florida is the most popular place to be for living outdoors, its why people move here. So outdoor furniture is synonymous with outside," said Paul Otowchits, Vice President of Outdoor Merchandising.

Rooms To Go prides itself on having looks and sizes that fit any style of house. Their pieces range from traditional to modern, and there are plenty of trendy and cutting edge options.

"Mixed media is very popular today, in which people are taking wicker and combining it with things like teak. Not just in the accents, but also in the actual furniture. Platform sets are also very popular today, very trendy, very sleek, and very modern," said Otowchits.

For more information including financing options, head to roomstogo.com.