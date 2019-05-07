THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Tech Tuesday: Casino Drinks On Demand

Posted 11:20 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, May 7, 2019

Casinos are known for delivering drinks to players, but the process to get one can be tricky. Move machines and the process starts all over again.

 

Now, a new way to order drinks on demand, with a digital menu built into the latest machines. It’s called BOSS, or beverage ordering service system. The system lets you search by name or browse by category, customize your drink exactly the way you want. Orders  are sent directly to the bar, and the system even tells you the name of the server who’s delivering your drink.

Servers spend more time delivering and less time walking around. Drinks linked to a club card can even find guests if they move machines. It provides added control for casinos, and immediate gratification for guests.

 

