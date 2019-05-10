Cheap Seats: Caryn Lubetsky World Record Runner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Floridian Caryn Lubetsky is truly an incredible woman and athlete. She’s a Guinness World Record Holder, Ultra Marathon Runner and Endurance Athlete who’s competed in several 100 mile ultra-marathons. And if that’s not impressive enough, she runs on behalf of The Childhood Cancer Project.

"About four years ago when my dear friend Joanna's son was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and I saw what her family was going through I felt helpless. I knew that there had to be something I could do, I had this idea that maybe I could combine my passion for running with my intolerance with what was going on in our country with how we were treating children who were diagnosed with cancer," said Lubetsky.

For more about Karen and 100 Keys To The Cure catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.