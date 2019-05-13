Cheap Seats: Marlins Pitcher Caleb Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s show some love to a Miami Marlin who is absolutely crushing it so far this season. Lefty Caleb Smith entered Sunday with a record of 3-0 and struck out 11 batters in his start last week against the Cubs. Smith is on quite a tear. In his last five starts he’s posted a 1.42 ERA over 31 2/3 innings, with 41 strikeouts and only nine walks. The 27 year old lefty starting pitcher is fully recovered from a lat injury that kept him off the field for most of last season. In fact, Smith threw 112 pitches in the start against the Cubs, the most he’s thrown in 2019. Smith isn’t necessarily a power pitcher, as his fastball tops out around 92 miles per hour. But, his ball has a ton of movement and he’s one of the league leaders in swings and misses. If you haven’t seen him pitch live, it’s definitely worth a trip to Marlins Park when Caleb Smith takes the hill.