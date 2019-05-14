Tech Tuesday: What’s New From Google

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google IO is where the company reveals what they’ve been working on, and like previous years, the company emphasizing its work in artificial intelligence.

For fun, users will have the ability to point their phone camera at a restaurant menu and see the most popular items highlighted instantly. Aim it at a restaurant receipt and Google can virtually split the bill and add a tip all on screen. Google maps will get an incognito mode, turn it on and the places you search for, or navigate to, won’t be saved in your history.

When possible, google is doing more processing on your device, the next version of Android, nicknamed "Q", will have a feature that adds closed captioning to any video in real time. Plus, a dark mode that uses less battery. And what seems to be the new budget phone to beat, the Pixel 3A, at just $399.00.