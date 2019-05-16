Build Your Own Bowl At I Heart Mac & Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to I Heart Mac & Cheese— where you can build your own macaroni and cheese bowl. Sounds like a dream come true— am I right? Chef Michael Blum co-founded the fast-casual restaurant— he’s credited as one of the first chefs to introduce lobster mac & cheese to South Florida. Now there are six South Florida locations— with more coming soon.

“The concept behind I Heart Mac & Cheese is honestly to have fun. We are the first, and most unique, fast-casual concept out there. We specifically do mac & cheese and grilled cheese with the addition of having broccoli bowls, cauliflower bowls and quinoa bowls. And then from there it’s up to you, if you wanted a Cuban, if you wanted a Philly Cheese Steak, if you wanted a lobster, it could be done with any kind of base you want,” said Blum, the Corporate Chef for I Heart Mac & Cheese.

