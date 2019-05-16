THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

The Marlins Weekend Calendar

Posted 12:43 pm, May 16, 2019

If you’re looking to catch a Marlins game this weekend, you’re in luck. The fish are home and they’re hosting the New York Mets Friday through Sunday. It’s a battle between two NL East teams, both of whom are looking up at the first place Phillies. And in addition to all the on-field action, each game features a different promotion for the fans.

Friday’s game is at 7:10 pm and is a Foodie Friday special. Your game ticket includes a beer, water or soda, and an item from this week’s featured concession, Novecento. On Saturday, it’s a 4:10 pm start and the first 10,000 fans get a cooling towel, which in case you haven’t noticed, is rather necessary here in South Florida. And Sunday, first pitch is set for 1:10 pm and the first 5,000 fans 14 and younger get a kid’s baseball glove. The perfect gift for all the future big leaguers out there.

