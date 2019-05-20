THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

We Talk “Blackish” & “Riverdale” with Yara Shahidi & Charles Melton

Posted 9:22 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21AM, May 20, 2019

"The Sun Is Also A Star" is out in South Florida theaters and it stars Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton. Yara can be seen on the CW in "Blackish" and Charles can be seen on "Riverdale". We asked them what they liked best about those shows.

