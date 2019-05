Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Warner-Swearingen has been a nurse for 27 years, including 19 years in the Memorial Healthcare System and one month at Memorial Hospital Miramar. And the story behind her becoming a nurse is inspiring. Congratulations to Mary Warner-Swearingen, our favorite Nurse of the Month. My Favorite Nurse is brought to you by West Coast University.

If you know a nurse like Mary, make sure to nominate them at myfavoritenurse.com.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.