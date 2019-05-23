WIN Tickets to the “Hall of Heores” at MODS during Inside South Florida

“Hall of Heroes” (May 18 – September 2, 2019) at the Museum of Discovery and Science brings guests into the world of superheroes, crime-­getters, gadgets and spies through an immersive experience. As soon as visitors enter the “Hall of Heroes,” they immediately ­find themselves in the thick of the action in an ambitious, custom-built space. Their journey takes them through:

– Movie prop-quality photo opportunities, including an authentic George Barris-built 1966 Batmobile.

– Challenging, highly engaging interactives, intriguing, informative displays with props, costumes and more.

– Fun, fascinating history and memorabilia.

– ENTER BELOW TO WIN TICKETS –

