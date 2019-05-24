“Hall of Heroes” Exhibit at MODS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ever wanted to know about the history of comics, you've come to the right place.

"Hall of Heroes" at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale has a new exhibit about the history of comic books and superheroes.

"Hall of Heroes is a brand new spectacular, stunning, amazing exhibit; all about superheroes. The science of superheroes, the history of superheroes and it's full of real objects and amazing props. You can get face to face with anyone for Marvel or DC. It's truly spectacular, " said Joe Cox, President of MODS.

Not only can you read on the history of comics, the exhibition also takes you on a superhero journey.

For more information go to https://mods.org/