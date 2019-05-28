High-Tech Wall Mounted Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a high tech weight lifting machine that mounts on your wall, and looks like a vertical TV.

It's called Tonal, a computer programmed training that combines strength and artificial intelligence.

The machine uses electricity to generate up to 200 pounds of resistance. Workouts are shown on screen, you just follow along. Tonal uses AI to adjust each exercise to you.

On screen, virtual coaches keep you going...They are personal trainers in real life.

There are programs to help you bulk up or trim down. The app helps you plan your workouts and keep track of your business.

For now, Tonal is an expensive way to get fit, the machine and accessories cost up to 3500 dollars. A subscription to the ever changing array or video workouts is just 50 dollars a month.