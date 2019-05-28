U.S. Women’s Tennis Players With Florida Ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the French Open upon us, let’s honor some women’s tennis stars with South Florida roots.

Naomi Osaka, the number one ranked player in the world, represents Japan but spent years training in South Florida and currently resides in Boca. Clearly the training she got down here paid off, as Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open earlier this year.

World number seven Sloane Stephens was born in Plantation and lives in Fort Lauderdale. She won the 2017 U.S. Open and made it to the finals of last year’s French Open, and has earned more than $14 million on the court.

And, of course, there’s the legendary Serena Williams, currently ranked 10th. Serena lives in Palm Beach Gardens, has won over 800 matches, 72 titles, 23 majors and has earned over $88 million in prize money.