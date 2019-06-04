Vizio Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vizio is known for delivering TVs at a great value for 2019. Quantum Dot Technology is making its way down from the premium sets, to the main stream models. Instead of 256 million colors, we are now talking over a billion. But you don't need a new TV to get Vizio's latest features, just update your software. Vizio Smartcast 3.0 now includes Airplay, easily show off your photos on the big screen or play movies and even stream music. WatchFree helps you find free TV shows and movies across various app, plus stream live TV channels for free. There’s also more integration with Google assistant and Alexa.