The summer is fast approaching and with that comes plenty of sun and sun exposure. We asked Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz from Integrated Dermatology of Boca what you should look for in a sunscreen, how often you should reapply, and what are some signs of a suspicious mole.

He says a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 45 is a good choice and, regarding a potential melanoma, there are telltale signs like asymmetry and irregular borders.