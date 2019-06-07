Free Kids Movie Program At Paragon Theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Florida parents, here’s a great way to bond with your children, enjoy great entertainment, and stay air conditioned this summer. Paragon Theaters in South Florida is bringing back its very popular “Free Kids Movies Program".

"It's a good opportunity for family to spend time with each other, its every week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there will be a different movie. It starts at 10 a.m. It's a good chance for families to come, spend time before they end up having to travel or go to work. You can kick back, relax. We do have recliner seats. I recommend you come 30 minutes before the movie, that way you can get good seats because it is first come, first serve," said Rosalie Oscar, Guest Service Manager.

For more info about the Free Summer Movie Program, and, camp directors, if you want to schedule a field trip, head to paragontheaters.com/promotions.