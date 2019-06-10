Marlins Profile: Manager Don Mattingly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Miami Marlins feature focuses on the man making the moves in the dugout, the team's manager, Don Mattingly.

Long before his managerial days, Mattingly was a superstar first-baseman for the New York Yankees. He was a six-time all-star, an AL MVP, a nine-time Gold Glove winner, an AL Batting Champ, and finished his career with 2,153 hits, 222 home-runs, 1,099 RBI's, and a batting average of 307. He also set a major league baseball record by hitting six Grand Slams in one season.

Mattingly managed the LA Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 and became the first manager in franchise history to guide the team to three straight postseason appearances.

In the fall of 2015, Mattingly signed a four year deal to manage The Marlins and promptly led the team to 79 wins in his first year, which placed him fifth in the final voting for Major League Baseball Manager of the Year.