UM Hall Of Fame Candidates

Three UM football legends have their names on the 2020 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Brown, who played defensive tackle from 1983-86, led the Canes to four consecutive New Year's Day bowl games. A unanimous first-team All-America selection in 1986, Brown was a finalist for both the Outland and Lombardi trophies as a senior.

Lewis earned All-BIG EAST recognition in 1994 and 1995, compiling one of the most dominant careers by a linebacker ever at The U. Lewis, who ranks sixth all-time in career tackles at Miami, has the two most prolific seasons in history to his name, having recorded 160 total tackles in 1995 and 152 in 1994.

And Dan Morgan was named 2000 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year and set the Miami standard with 532 career tackles and was a unanimous first-team All-American in his final year.