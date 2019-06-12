Get A Taste Of The Caribbean In Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love music and food, listen up. Caribbean 305 is culinary event that will feature chefs and mixologist from over a dozen Caribbean countries. All showcasing cuisine from their respective island that guest can feast on all night.

"Caribbean 305 is really our invitation to the South Florida community to celebrate this wonderful culture with us. We have national teams from 14 different Caribbean destinations here in Miami to compete against each other for regional honors at a culinary competition called "Taste Of The Caribbean". And because we have such an amazing collection of young rising, up and coming stars in the culinary space from around the region we decided to make it a consumer event on Saturday night," said Matthew Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer for Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association.

Caribbean 305 is going down next Saturday at the MANA Convention Center in Wynwood. For more tickets and more information head to Caribbean305.com

And for more information on Carribbean 305 check out Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7 pm.