Get a Taste of the New Brunch Menu at Jr. B in Hollywood

In April we were at JR. B an argentine restaurant located in downtown Hollywood and we sampled their pizzas and steak sandwiches this time around, we’re trying some of their new breakfast items.

"Our speciality is the Eggs Benedict, it consist of an english muffin, eggs, bacon, American cheese and the sauce. The breakfast sandwich is similar, it has bread, American cheese and bacon," said Kevin Portella, Chef at JR. B.

And if you’re in the mood for something sweet— they serve pancakes. JR. B is located at 1948 Hollywood Boulevard. For more information head to their Facebook page at JR. B Hollywood.