My Favorite Nurse: Vanessa Llizo

This month’s featured nurse is Vanessa Llizo from Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables. She’s the Emergency Room Night Supervisor, and it was her family that led her to pursue a career in nursing many years ago.

"So, my grandmother got sick when I was a teenager and I had to take care of her. Since I was helping my family do that I decided to go to nursing school. And to help other people, just like my grandma," said Vanessa Llizo, BSN, RN, CEN, Emergency Room Night Supervisor.

Vanessa’s been at Doctors Hospital for one year. In all, she’s been a nurse for ten years, all of which in the Baptist Hospital system. And she’s well like and admired by the Doctors Hospital staff.

"Vanessa comes with a lot of experience to the table, she really understands emergency medicine. She is really knowledgeable and proactive," said Monica Jurysta, MSN, RN, CEN, Patient Care Manager.

Congratulations to Vanessa Llizo, our June Nurse of the Month.