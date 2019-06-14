THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Samuel L. Jackson Talks “Shaft”

Posted 11:13 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, June 14, 2019

“Shaft” is out in South Florida theaters. It stars Samuel L. Jackson and we asked him what it’s like to put on that trench coat and take on that larger than life persona.

