Alabama longhorn sets Guinness World Record

GOODWATER, Ala. – A Texas longhorn raised in Alabama broke the Guinness World Record for longest horns, as measured from tip to tip.

Guinness World Records measured Poncho Via’s horns at 10 ft. 7.4 in from tip to tip on May 8.

The group said Poncho not only holds the record for the largest spread on a living steer but also beat all previous records to claim the record for largest spread ever.

The Pope family, who raised Poncho, realized he could be a record-breaker when he was four. The family said his horns were growing straight out instead of curving up like most longhorns.

While the horns look intimidating, the family said Poncho is a “big pet.” As a local celebrity, people stop by often with treats for Poncho. His favorites – apples, carrots, and marshmallows.