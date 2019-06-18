Here’s Who The Heat May Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 NBA draft is Thursday, and the Heat are scheduled to pick 13th. And with a little over a week to go, the mock drafts are coming in fast and furiously. One player who is getting some Heat buzz is Rui Hachimura. He is a 6’8” forward who played three seasons at Gonzaga. In his junior season with the Zags he averaged 19.7 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game and shot almost 42% from three-point range. He is praised for his balanced scoring ability from both sides.

Another player getting Heat buzz is PJ Washington. He’s a 6’8” sophomore who played for Kentucky. For a big man he can shoot the 3. He also made over 42 percent of his three-point attempts for the Wildcats last season. Washington led UK with 15.2 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In just a few days, perhaps one of these guys will be the newest member of the Miami Heat.