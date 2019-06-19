06/21-06/23 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are two can’t miss events in South Florida.

Now through Sunday you can see the acclaimed new musical “Come From Away” at the Ziff Ballet House at the Adrienne Arsht Center. It is set in the week following the September 11 attacks and tells the true story of what happened when 38 planes were ordered to land in the small town of Gander in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The musical has been called a reminder of the capacity for human kindness in the darkest of times.

Making its return in 2019, Friday Night Sound Waves will once again bring free concerts to Fort Lauderdale Beach every Friday night.

On Friday June 21st, Joel Dasilva & Friends-A multi-award winning South Florida based band will be performing from 6-9 p.m.

Friday Night Sound Waves will be going on until July 5th. For more information head to https://myfortlauderdalebeach.com/