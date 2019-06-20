Marlins Player Spotlight: Elieser Hernandez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Marlins get set to head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies, let’s shine the spotlight on one of the team’s young pitchers.

On Monday, Elieser Hernandez made his second start against the Cardinals in six days and they are probably tired of seeing him. Hernandez went six strong innings and allowed only one earned run, while striking out six and not walking anybody. Even though the Marlins lost, his performance stood out.

Last season Hernandez got a taste of the big leagues, starting six games and making 26 relief appearances. This year, in three appearances, two of them starts, Hernandez has thrown 13.2 innings with 13 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.95 and he’s only given up two walks.

The fact that he throws strikes bodes well for his chances to stay in the rotation, and as a 23 year old hopefully he’ll be on the staff for years to come.