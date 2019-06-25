Meet Tyler Herro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the NBA draft in the books, let’s meet the newest member of the Miami Heat.

With the 13th pick in the first round, the Heat selected shooting guard Tyler Herro. Herro was the 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year, appearing in 37 games as a freshman with Kentucky. He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting a little over 46 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range. He also had a school single-season record 93.5 percent from the foul line. He became just the 14th freshman in UK history to score at least 500 points and the eighth to connect on at least 60 three-point field goals in their first season. Herro earned All-SEC Second Team honors, was an All-Freshman Team selection and was named to the NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team. Team President Pat Riley called Herro a great shooter, and a competitor who is tough and can defend.