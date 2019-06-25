Summer Camp at Festival Marketplace In Pompano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Festival Marketplace in Pompano is open seven days a week. And on weekends there’s something extra special going on.

"Festival Marketplace is really a family-oriented mall. We try every weekend, as much as we can, to have events for families - for children. Last weekend, we had an amazing magic show. In July, we have the kids fair, we have back-to-school in August and one of our biggest events of the year is the car show that we have twice a year in December and April," said Angela Lygerou, IMC Equity Group.

Festival Marketplace also has a summer camp for your kids running now through August.

"We just started a summer camp that is going to be happening every Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday is going to be sports-oriented, so activities for the children. On Thursday, it's going to be fun things to do with your family," said Lygerou.

For more information about Festival Marketplace, head to shopfestival.com