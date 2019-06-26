Here’s What You Need In Your Summer Bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is upon us and it’s time to head to the beach, but before you do, let’s make your life easier.

“Product Of The Year” is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, and it’s backed by votes from over 40,000 consumers. Michele Bellisari, the founder of #SooBoca Lifestyle is here to give you some of the best of those products for your beach bag.

"This product is called Honu, and its SPF 50. It was inspired by the Honu sea turtle from Hawaii. What's really cool about this product is that it has a little arm on it. The messaging behind it is to 'protect our shells'-like the turtles. So, it gets hard to reach spots like your back, shoulders or neck," said Bellisari.

To learn more great lifestyle tips from Michele, head to soooboca.com or check out sooboca on Instagram.