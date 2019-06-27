Bobbleheads, Music And More at Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Miami Marlins are home this weekend to host division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. And it’s a big weekend at the ballpark.

Friday night, it’s a 7:10 pm start and the theme, as it is every Friday, is Little Havana nights. There’s a postgame performance by SPAM All Stars. It’s also a Foodie Friday and the featured concession is “The Change Up." A game ticket includes a beer, soda or water, and an item from The Change Up for just $30.

Saturday, it’s a 4:10 pm start and the first 10,000 fans get a Miguel Rojas bobblehead and there will be a postgame musical performance.

And on Sunday, first pitch is set for 1:10 pm. It’s a Sunday Funday and the first 5,000 kids will receive a Marlins Kids Pullover. Plus, there are kids activities in the Home Plate Atrium starting at 11:10 am and kids can run the bases after the game.

Should be a great weekend of baseball and fun at Marlins Park.