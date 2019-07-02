Bean Automotive & Habitat For Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bean Automotive Group is a staple of South Florida. But it’s not just because has been in business for 50 years. It’s also because Bean aligns itself with wonderful causes, including Habitat For Humanity.

"Everybody wanted to get on board and so we selected one home. The mother of the home was a Miami-Dade School bus driver for 30 years. To be able to partner with someone who never knew the feeling of home ownership, who although was driving kids to and from school, she never really understood what it was to offer that to her children-- that was an amazing experience," said H.R. Director of Bean Automotive Group, Jiselle Perez.

For the full feature-- catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.