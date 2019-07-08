Festival Marketplace Is Revitalizing The Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For over a year IMC Equity Group has run Pompano Marketplace. And in that time they’ve revitalized the complex.

"We've been working very hard, for the past year to renovate the marketplace. We've repainted the entire building and now we're working on back of the building. We've also been working on the east side of the mall by adding new booths for vendors. We're also creating a new food court with new vendors for customers to enjoy," said Angela Lygerou, Marketing Executive of IMC Group.

And the future is even brighter because two high profile tenants are coming soon.

"Right now we're waiting for two big stores to come in, the first one is Dollar Tree which is coming to the West end of the mall and at the East end there will be Reevoo which will be a great entertainment place for the kids," said Lygerou.

For more information about Festival Marketplace, head to shopfestival.com