Reduce Screen Time

We're all guilty of it...too much time spent staring at our screens. New tools from Apple and Google can help...so can a handful of apps.

For starters, head into the screen time settings on IOS. Here, you can set downtime-a schedule when only phone calls and certain apps work.

Want to enable downtime on-demand? Set your schedule for the whole day, then just toggle the downtime switch when you need to focus.

On newer Android devices, look in the settings for digital wellbeing. Here, you can set time for individual apps or you can use a feature called Wind Down. This feature allows you to turn your screen gray so it's less tempting to endlessly scroll through Instagram.

For a similar experience, there are a lot of apps to chose from.

On Forest, the longer you spend off your phone the bigger your plants grow. Moment tells you what percentage of your day you've spent on your phone. The average is 23 percent.

