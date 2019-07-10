Events To Go To This Weekend: 07/12-07/14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DJ Carnage also known as El Diablo, plays Story Nightclub Friday night.

DJ Carnage is known for his live performances at major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. His hit singles include "Bricks" with Migos, "Touch" and "November Skies". Shortly after, another DJ-Dave Sol with take the stage.

And Sunday night, a local band comes home. New Found Glory, whose members grew up in Coral Springs, play Revolution Live.

They’ll be at Revolution Live, starting at 6 pm, in support of their “From The Screen To Your Stereo To Your Town” tour.

