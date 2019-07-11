THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Marlins vs Mets

Posted 10:34 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:05PM, July 10, 2019

The Marlins are home this weekend and it’s going to be a great weekend for baseball at Marlins Park, as the team welcomes NL East rivals The New York Mets for a three game set. Each day, tickets start at as low as ten bucks and there is some great added value.

Friday night is a 7:10 pm first pitch, and it’s a Foodie Friday presented by Estrella Jalisco. The featured concession is Pincho and a 30 dollar game ticket includes an Estrella Jalisco beer, soda or water, and an item from PINCHO.

On Saturday, first pitch is 4:10 pm, and the first 10,000 fans get an All-Star poster. Plus, there’s a postgame performance by The Mix.

On Sunday, the game starts at 1:10 pm. It’s a Sunday Funday with the first 5,000 kids receiving a Miami Marlins kids jersey. Plus, there are kids pregame activities and kids can run the bases after the game.

For more info, head to Marlins.com.  

