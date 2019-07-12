Florida Supercon 2019 Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Florida Supercon 2019 was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center and for four days, fans got to celebrate everything pop culture.

Reed Pop, the team behind New York Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration acquired Florida Supercon earlier this year. And for them it was important to bring FSC back home to Miami Beach. \

"Fort Lauderdale fans are amazing we love the building, but to be down here on the beach, it's a constant party," said Event Director, Kristina Rogers.

Florida Supercon will be back next year at Miami Beach. For more information on dates and tickets go to floridasupercon.com