Concerts to Attend this Weekend in Miami

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, there are a couple of concerts to take your friends and family to. In Miami-Dade, Young the Giant plays Bayfront Park Saturday night.

The american band is co-headlining with indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums. Their summer tour follows Young the Giant’s latest single “Super Position”. Some of their hit singles include, “My Body”, “Cough Syrup” and “Apartment”.

That same night, Colombian singer Maluma plays the American Airlines Arena. Maluma is on his 11:11 world tour. He has several singles that have charted within the top 10 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, including “Felices los 4”, “El Perdedor” and “Corazon”.